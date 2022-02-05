Milligan splits doubleheader with Bluefield; women roll over Rams

The women won by 23 points with the men falling by five

ELIZBETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Milligan basketball teams saw both sides of the win column Saturday afternoon with the women chalking up the victory as the men fell to Bluefield at Steve Lacey Fieldhouse.

The women had no problem taking down the Rams with the Buffs rolling for a 80-57 win. Guard Jaycie Jenkins led the charge for the Elizabethton squad with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Forward Stacia Wilson came off the bench to chip in 14 points. Forward Halie Padgett tallied 12 points with Lauren Longmire finishied with 10.

The men nearly found the win column as well, but they fell 77-72. The Buffs featured only two players that reached double figures with forward Sami Sanad scoring a game-high 22 points. Guard Trevor Hensley chipped in 12 points.

Both teams are on the road Sunday with each squad squaring off against Kentucky Christian.