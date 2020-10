The 3-0 victory over the Rams marks five-straight for the Buffaloes

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Milligan had no problem keeping its winning ways going Tuesday night as the Buffaloes chalked a sweep over Bluefield.

The 3-0 victory marks the Elizabethton squads fifth-straight win and the Buffs look to make it six when they host Columbia International Friday night.