MILLIGAN, Tenn. (October 25, 2023) – The Milligan University men’s soccer team took down No. 14 Union 3-0 at Anglin Field on Wednesday evening.

Milligan rises to 12-2-3 on the season and to the top of the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) standings with a 9-0-3 league record. Union suffered its first defeat of the year, falling to 13-1-2, 9-1-2. The victory marks Milligan’s fourth victory over a top-15 ranked opponent in the last four seasons. Milligan’s unbeaten streak now stands at 13 games.

Milligan outshot Union 18-12 but the Bulldogs held an 8-6 edge in shots on goal. Both teams recorded five corner kicks.

Milligan closes its regular season schedule Saturday at Pikeveille with a chance to clinch its third AAC regular season title in the last four seasons.