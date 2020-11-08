Milligan men outlast Point in OT, women hold off the Hawks

The Buffalo men beat the Warhawks 102-100 in OT, while the women won 76-68

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Coming into Saturdays doubleheader against Point, both the Milligan men’s and women’s basketball teams were a combined 0-3.

Not only did the school earn its first basketball victory on Saturday, but both Buffaloes squads chalked up wins with the men outlasting the Warhawks 102-100 in overtime with and the women winning 76-68.

Leading the men was forward David Tripp, who scored 33 points along with eight rebounds. Guard Tyler Faulkenberry chipped in 30 points and eight rebounds.

Forward Jaycie Jenkins tallied 15 points and 10 boards, while forward Malarie Tallent scored 11.

The men are back in action when they host Johnson on Thursday, while the women travel to Carolina University on Wednesday.