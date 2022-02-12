ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The winning ways continued for the Milligan women’s basketball team with the Buffs chalking up a 83-75 victory over Montreat Saturday afternoon at Steve Lacy Fieldhouse.

The Elizabethton squad came out of the gates ready to go as Milligan led 23-7 after the first quarter and held a 18-point lead at halftime. The Buffs got outscored in each the third and fourth quarter, but held on for their fifth-straight win.

Forward Halie Padgett was on a roll against the Cavaliers, scoring a game-high 31 points and 10 rebounds. Forward Jaycie Jenkins registered 17 points and six rebounds with guard Lauren Longmire tallying 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The Buffs look to keep their winning ways going when they host St. Andrews on Sunday.