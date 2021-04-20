Milligan clinches Appalachian Athletic Conference regular season crown

The Buffs clinch their first conference title since 2012

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Milligan softball team closed out the regular season strong by winning 11 out 12 meetings, including a sweep over Brenau Monday night at Anglin Softball Field.

The Buffs clinched part of the conference crown with a 6-5 victory in game one of the doubleheader, but the Elizabethton squad polished off the Golden Tigers for a 4-2 win in the second contest.

Congratulations to the Lady Buffs on becoming regular season conference champs and getting a national tournament opening round berth. #buffsarehot #seeyaatthenatty pic.twitter.com/DxjHdlRQzI — Milligan University Softball (@MilliganBuffsSB) April 20, 2021

Milligan’s most recent AAC titles came in 2008, 2009 and 2012. The 2008 season also saw the Buffaloes win the AAC tournament while the 2012 season marked Milligan’s last 30-win campaign.

Milligan heads to the AAC tournament as the No. 1 seed. The tournament is set for Monday-Friday, April 26-30, at Brickyard Park in Kingsport. As the top seed, Milligan will play the first game on Tuesday, tentatively set for 11 a.m. The AAC will announce the full bracket and start times soon.