The Buffs are 2-1 so far in the month of September

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Milligan dropped its first conference game of the season last Thursday, but the Buffs bounced back by earning a 3-0 win over Montreat at Stave Lacy Fieldhouse Tuesday night.

Outside hitter Carley Gregory led the squad in kills with 12 with middle blocker Abigail Byington chalking up nine kills. Defensive specialist Paxton Adkins earned the team-high in digs with 13.

The Buffs look to make it two-straight when Union comes to town on Thursday.