Micah Kaczor staying positive amid minor league cutbacks

The former ETSU standout was released by the Colorado Rockies on May 18

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As Major League Baseball continues to navigate through the coronavirus pandemic, former ETSU hurler Micah Kaczor was one of the hundreds of minor leaguers that lost their jobs due to clubs cutting their payroll.

The Tampa Bay native signed a professional contract with the Colorado Rockies in 2019 and played with the Northwest League Boise Hawks, who’s a Class A Short Season squad. He finished 1-3 in six starts with a 5.13 ERA last year.

Kaczor has been playing since he was little, but he thinks the most enjoyable aspects about the game are the events off the field.

“I think the best thing about baseball is the bus rides, the locker room, just getting that comradery, so I think that’s what guys are missing the most regardless of the actual baseball part of it,” Kaczor said.

“Just being able to be around the game for as long as I can is what I’m committed to, so I will always to do whatever I can in order to do that, whether it be playing, giving back to other players, coaching, something like that.”

The Colorado Rockies will continue to pay their minor leaguers $400 a week, plus benefits, through June.