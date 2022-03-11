JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU softball team struggled to find the run column Friday afternoon with the Buccaneers dropping their doubleheader to Miami (OH) 7-1, 8-1 at Betty Basler Field.

The RedHawks came out of the gates in each game with plenty of energy and momentum, scoring three runs in the opening frame in each contest. East Tennessee State couldn’t match that pace with a combined seven hits coming from the Buccaneer bats.

The pair of defeats extends the Buccaneers losing streak to 12 with the Johnson City team not scoring more than four runs during that span.

ETSU looks to snap the skid when it travels to Appalachian State for a double-header on Wednesday.