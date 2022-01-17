Mercer pulls away from ETSU as the Bucs still search for first SoCon win

Every single point scored by the Buccaneers were recorded by a freshman

MACON, Georgia (WJHL) – The ETSU women’s basketball team trailed SoCon leader Mercer by just two points at halftime, but a 10-0 run towards the end of the third sealed the 66-54 victory Monday night at Hawkins Arena.

The freshmen shined for the Buccaneers against the Bears with guard Courtney Moore scoring a game-high 17 points. Fellow freshman guard Carly Hooks rattled off 13 points while Abby Carrington chipped in nine.

Final from Hawkins Arena. Courtney Moore and Carly Hooks both scored in the double-digits tonight.



Mercer had four players reached double figures with guard Amoria Neal-Tysor leading the way with her 16 points, four rebounds and four assists. Guard Endia Banks chalked up 14 points and six rebounds.

The Buccaneers will look for their first SoCon win when they host UNCG on Thursday.