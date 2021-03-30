Melecka, ETSU finish first at Chattanooga Classic

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) – Senior Tereza Melecka was dominate this past week at the Chattanooga Classic and she capped her performance with an individual title as the Buccaneers snagged the team championship Tuesday afternoon at Black Creek Club.
The Czech Republic native chalked up her fourth career college win as she led all golfers in the 71-player field with 13 birdies. Melecka also earned top scoring averages on par-4s and par-5s while becoming the second Buc to capture medalist honors this season.
The rest of the Johnson City squad had a solid tournament as well with freshman Grace Chin shooting +10 (T8), Warda Amira +11 (T11) and Julia Goodson +16 (T33).
This gives the Buccaneers plenty momentum heading into the Southern Conference tournament that takes place April 19-20 in Kiawah Island, S.C.