Melecka, ETSU finish first at Chattanooga Classic

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) – Senior Tereza Melecka was dominate this past week at the Chattanooga Classic and she capped her performance with an individual title as the Buccaneers snagged the team championship Tuesday afternoon at Black Creek Club.

The Czech Republic native chalked up her fourth career college win as she led all golfers in the 71-player field with 13 birdies. Melecka also earned top scoring averages on par-4s and par-5s while becoming the second Buc to capture medalist honors this season.

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐒𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐈𝐭 𝐈𝐬!



The Bucs won both the team and individual titles at the Chattanooga Classic!



This is the second team and individual win for the Bucs this year as Tereza Melecka captured her fourth collegiate win! #ETSUTough pic.twitter.com/D9ARDiZcsh — ETSU Women's Golf (@ETSUWomensGolf) March 30, 2021

The rest of the Johnson City squad had a solid tournament as well with freshman Grace Chin shooting +10 (T8), Warda Amira +11 (T11) and Julia Goodson +16 (T33).

This gives the Buccaneers plenty momentum heading into the Southern Conference tournament that takes place April 19-20 in Kiawah Island, S.C.