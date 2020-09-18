Mayer earns first NASCAR truck series victory at UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A 17-year-old stole the thunder from the playoff drivers at Thunder Valley.

Driving in a part-time role for GMS Racing, Sam Mayer beat GMS teammate and 2018 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt to the finish line.

Mayer beat Moffitt by 4.413 seconds to win Thursday night’s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway.

BACK AT BRISTOL: The weekend of racing at @BMSupdates gets kicked off tonight with the @NASCAR_Trucks and @ARCA_Racing races. This is the opening playoff event for the trucks. Unfortunately no fans. pic.twitter.com/KzNu3o9N4A — Jesse Krull (@JesseKrullWJHL) September 17, 2020

Moffitt led 117 of the 200 laps at the .533-mile concrete short track, but, with superior tires for the final run, Mayer passed him for the lead on Lap 171 and pulled away for his first victory in the series.

Mayer is the second-youngest driver to record a victory in the division.

Cole Custer won at New Hampshire as a 16-year-old in 2014.