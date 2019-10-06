Maurer, Tennessee Struggle in Second Half Against Georgia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) Tennessee Freshman quarterback Brian Maurer tossed for 259 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception in his first career start as the Volunteers fell to Georgia 43-14.

Tennessee trailed 26-14 at halftime, but the third-ranked Bulldogs pulled away in the second half and put up 526 total yards in the victory.



Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt was happy with his quarterback’s first start.

“Thought Brian did a really good job in the first half and they did a good job protecting and our skill players did a nice job catching the ball and then running after the catch,” Pruitt said.

Pruitt also mentioned how his team must grow from this contest.

“We have to learn from this because we did play one of the better teams in the country and there is a lot plays we won and more we lost on and we have to find out why we lost those plays as a team as a coaching staff and improve on it but I did feel for a while that was the best game total game we have played but it still wasn’t good enough.”

Tennessee hopes it will earn its first conference victory when the Vols host Mississippi State next week.