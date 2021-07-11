Matthew Bowers leads Ridgefields Invite heading into final round

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Matthew Bowers and Lucas Armstrong were knotted up heading into Saturday’s second round of the Ridgefields Invitational, but it was Bowers who pulled ahead by one stroke at the end of the day.
Bowers, a Sullivan South graduate, shot a 69 on Saturday. Armstrong is a Volunteer and Middle Tennessee alum, but the former Falcon finished with a 70. These two will be joined by Brandon Mathis, who stared at Milligan last season. The Buff carded a 68 on Saturday.
The championship flight starts to tee off at 11:50 a.m. with the mentioned group getting underway at 12:40 p.m. The full leaderboard after Saturday’s action is as follows.
Matt Bowers 68-69—137
Lucas Armstrong 68-70—138
Chance Taylor 74-67—141
Brandon Mathis 73-68—141
Joe Brooks 76-67—143
Scotty Hudson 72-72—144
Dustin Davis 75-74—149
Caleb Tipton 76-74—150
Matthew Love 78-74—153
Taylor Kilgore 76-79—155
Jacob Owens 79-76—155
Tyler Barb 80-77—157
John Cobick 79-78—157
Matt Dotson 80-77—157
Tucker McLain 83-76—159
Ethan Lawson 81-79—160
Peter Ambrosetti 88-WD