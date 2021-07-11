Matthew Bowers leads Ridgefields Invite heading into final round

Sports

The Sullivan South alum was tied with former Volunteer standout Lucas Armstrong heading into Saturday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Matthew Bowers and Lucas Armstrong were knotted up heading into Saturday’s second round of the Ridgefields Invitational, but it was Bowers who pulled ahead by one stroke at the end of the day.

Bowers, a Sullivan South graduate, shot a 69 on Saturday. Armstrong is a Volunteer and Middle Tennessee alum, but the former Falcon finished with a 70. These two will be joined by Brandon Mathis, who stared at Milligan last season. The Buff carded a 68 on Saturday.

The championship flight starts to tee off at 11:50 a.m. with the mentioned group getting underway at 12:40 p.m. The full leaderboard after Saturday’s action is as follows.

Matt Bowers​ 68-69—137 
Lucas Armstrong​ 68-70—138
Chance Taylor​ 74-67—141
Brandon Mathis​ 73-68—141
Joe Brooks​ 76-67—143
Scotty Hudson​ 72-72—144
Dustin Davis ​75-74—149
Caleb Tipton​ 76-74—150
Matthew Love​ 78-74—153
Taylor Kilgore​ 76-79—155
Jacob Owens​ 79-76—155
Tyler Barb​ 80-77—157
John Cobick​ 79-78—157
Matt Dotson​ 80-77—157
Tucker McLain​ 83-76—159
Ethan Lawson​ 81-79—160
Peter Ambrosetti​ 88-WD

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories