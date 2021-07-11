Matthew Bowers leads Ridgefields Invite heading into final round

The Sullivan South alum was tied with former Volunteer standout Lucas Armstrong heading into Saturday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Matthew Bowers and Lucas Armstrong were knotted up heading into Saturday’s second round of the Ridgefields Invitational, but it was Bowers who pulled ahead by one stroke at the end of the day.

Bowers, a Sullivan South graduate, shot a 69 on Saturday. Armstrong is a Volunteer and Middle Tennessee alum, but the former Falcon finished with a 70. These two will be joined by Brandon Mathis, who stared at Milligan last season. The Buff carded a 68 on Saturday.

The championship flight starts to tee off at 11:50 a.m. with the mentioned group getting underway at 12:40 p.m. The full leaderboard after Saturday’s action is as follows.

Matt Bowers​ 68-69—137

Lucas Armstrong​ 68-70—138

Chance Taylor​ 74-67—141

Brandon Mathis​ 73-68—141

Joe Brooks​ 76-67—143

Scotty Hudson​ 72-72—144

Dustin Davis ​75-74—149

Caleb Tipton​ 76-74—150

Matthew Love​ 78-74—153

Taylor Kilgore​ 76-79—155

Jacob Owens​ 79-76—155

Tyler Barb​ 80-77—157

John Cobick​ 79-78—157

Matt Dotson​ 80-77—157

Tucker McLain​ 83-76—159

Ethan Lawson​ 81-79—160

Peter Ambrosetti​ 88-WD