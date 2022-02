The former Black Knight coached the team for one season

AFTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – After one season as Chuckey-Doak’s head football coach, Matt Ripley decided to step down from his role with Chuckey-Doak’s athletics Twitter page making the announcement on Monday.

The post said “Due to a family issue, our head football coach, Matt Ripley, has decided to step down.”

The Knights wrapped up this past season with a 6-5 record, including winning four of their last five games.