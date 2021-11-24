Mason Gudger named a finalist for the Class 4A Mr. Football Award

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville’s season came to a close in the state tournament quarterfinals, but Greene Devils running back Mason Gudger still has a chance to steal the spotlight.

The senior was named a finalist for the Class 4A Mr. Football Award with the Titans and the TSSAA releasing the whole list of finalists Tuesday night. Gudger is the lone representative from the Tri-Cities, a year after this area had three finalists and two winners.

He’s definitely deserving of the honor after chalking up over 16-hundred rushing yards and 30 touchdowns. The back also added four scores through the air, giving him a school-record 204 points this season.

The winners will be unveiled at luncheon on December 7 at Nissan Stadium.