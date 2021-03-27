Marion powers through lightning delays to play football game with Virginia High

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – Severe weather swept through the Tri-Cities all day on Saturday, forcing the postponements of multiple sporting events. Marion High School was determined to get their game in.

Over two hours past the original kickoff time, and multiple lightning delays later, Marion took the field against Virginia High.

Virginia High took the 28-10 win behind a strong performance from running back Stevie Thomas. The former WJHL player of the week grabbed a first quarter touchdown and that was all they needed.

Check out highlights of the game in the clip above!

