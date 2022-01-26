Marion native Billy Wagner ‘trending in the right direction’ for Hall of Fame

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tazewell alum Billy Wagner didn’t hear the Cooperstown call on Tuesday, but the former Big League closer is staying positive that he’ll find his place in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Wagner currently sits sixth on the MLB’s all-time saves list with 422, but the Marion native only received 51 percent of the vote with the Hall of Fame having a minimum requirement of 75 percent. This is far from how the voting process started for Wager, who received only 10.5 percent in his first year on the ballot.

The 17-year veteran sees the steady increase as a positive sign with the seven-time all-star almost in disbelief of his journey.

“I don’t know how it would impact my life. I came from Southwest Virginia where I came from less than 100 people in my town and I don’t think this is something that comes out of there thinking ‘I’m going to be a hall of famer,'” Wagner said.

“I think from a numbers standpoint, there’s no question. Numbers speak volumes, that’s what it’s about. The good thing is, I’ve got 51 percent, so I’m in the majority of the people that think I should be in. I’m trending in the right in direction, that’s all I can ask for.”

Wagner still has three years of ballot eligibility.