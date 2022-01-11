Mac McClung returns to the South Bay Lakers after getting cut by the Bulls

The Tri-Cities native averaged 19.6 points and 5.8 assists in 13 games for South Bay earlier this season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A day after former Gate City star Mac McClung got cut by the Chicago Bulls, the guard returned to the South Bay Lakers, a team representative told News Channel 11 on Tuesday.

McClung earned himself a pair of 10-day contracts, but was unable to showcase his talents with the minimal playing time. The former Texas Tech standout made his NBA debut for the Bulls on December 29 when Chicago hosted the Hawks. He scored two points in three minutes.

The rookie shined for the Lakers G-League team earlier this season when he averaged 19.6 points and 5.8 assists in 13 games this season. He’ll look to make his return this Thursday when South Bay hosts Rio Grande.