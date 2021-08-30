Mac McClung ‘making a difference’ with his first skills camp

The event was broken up into two big groups with K-7 in the first session, 8-12 in the second

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former Gate City star and current Los Angeles Lakers guard Mac McClung hosted his first skill camp Sunday afternoon at TNT Sportsplex.

McClung’s had a pretty busy past couple of months with his play in the summer league earning him a contract with the 17-time NBA Champions. The Blue Devil alum played in seven contests this summer, averaging 5.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

McClung obviously knows his way around the court, but he honed his skills at basketball camps and the Laker wanted to give back to a community that has supported him through the years.

“I had a couple of friends and coaches and I wanted to hang out and be the kid I used to be at all of these camps,” McClung said. “I figured I would throw one and hopefully make difference in a couple of people and have a lot of fun.”

“I literally have Gate City tattooed on my back. I’m very proud of where I’m from, this area has taken me and supported me. It’s truly humbling my home town is everything.”