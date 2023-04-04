WILMINGTON, Del. (WJHL) — The Mac McClung-led Delaware Blue Coats will play the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the NBA G-League Finals, in a best-of-3 series starting Tuesday at 9 p.m.

The Gate City native led the team in scoring with 19.8 ppg while leading the Blue Coats to the Eastern Conference Championship, the team’s third straight.

In February, McClung won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, becoming the first G-League Player to accomplish that feat.

The Blue Coats entered the G-League Playoffs as the 2-seed, defeating the Long Island Nets in the Eastern Conference Finals 108-94. McClung has had stints with Golden State, Chicago and the Lakers.