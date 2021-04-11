Mac McClung declares for the NBA Draft, enters the transfer portal

LUBBOCK, Texas (WJHL) – Gate City alum and Texas Tech guard Mac McClung announced via Twitter that he’s entering the NBA Draft, while also going into the transfer portal Sunday afternoon.

In his Tweet, McClung shared his appreciation for the Red Raiders program and their fans, but he said “his main focus now is getting ready for the up-and-coming NBA Draft.”

The Tri-Cities native shined for the Lubbock squad, starting in all 29 games and leading the Red Raiders in scoring with 15.5 points a contest. McClung also chalked up 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

If the NBA route doesn’t work and the former Blue Devil decides to return to the college ranks, this will be his second transfer of his collegiate career after leaving Georgetown following his sophomore season. Also, if McClung decides that Lubbock is the best option, he can also remove his name from the transfer portal.