Mac McClung declares for NBA draft

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former Gate City standout and Georgetown guard Mac McClung announced he’s declaring for the NBA Draft via his Twitter on Sunday.
The Hoyas leading scorer (15.7 ppg) mentioned in the post “I would like to thank my parents, Coach Ewing, along with his coaching staff for believing in me and helping me become the player I am today.”
McClung started 20 of the possible 21 games for Georgetown, but a foot injury in January sidelined the former Big East all-freshman team member. It’s expected McClung will get his fair share of private workouts from NBA teams.