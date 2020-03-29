Mac McClung declares for NBA draft

The former Gate City star spent two seasons at Georgetown, while starting 49 out of 50 possible games

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former Gate City standout and Georgetown guard Mac McClung announced he’s declaring for the NBA Draft via his Twitter on Sunday.

The Hoyas leading scorer (15.7 ppg) mentioned in the post “I would like to thank my parents, Coach Ewing, along with his coaching staff for believing in me and helping me become the player I am today.”

Just a kid from Gate City‼️ pic.twitter.com/ofvv9ZTvel — mac mcclung (@McclungMac) March 29, 2020

McClung started 20 of the possible 21 games for Georgetown, but a foot injury in January sidelined the former Big East all-freshman team member. It’s expected McClung will get his fair share of private workouts from NBA teams.