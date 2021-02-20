Luray blocks Gate City from second-straight state championship

The Lady Bulldogs inflict revenge on the Blue Devils who beat them in last years championship game

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – The Gate City girls basketball team looked like they’d repeat as Class 2 state champions, but Luray battled back in the fourth quarter to capture the 61-56 victory and the state title Saturday afternoon at Gate City.

The Blue Devils tralied by 12 at the break, but came out of the half with a fighting spirt, outscoring their counterparts 20-8 in the third quarter. Gate City led by four heading into the final quarter and it was tied with about a minute to go, but the Lady Bulldogs forced consecutive turnovers to seal the contest.