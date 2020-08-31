Lucas N’Guessan signs professional contract

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former ETSU standout Lucas N’Guessan saw his basketball career take the next step as the Netherlands native announced via social media that he’s signing with Força Lleida CE Sunday afternoon.

The Buccaneer alum averaged nearly nine points and six rebounds in 33 starts last season. Força Lleida CE will need all the help from the seven-footer as the squad finished last year with a 9-15 record, good enough for 15th.

N’Guessan looks to have an immediate impact as eurobasket.com projects the former Buccaneer in the starting five.