Lucas Armstrong, Matthew Bowers tied after Ridgefields opening round

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Lucas Armstrong is the only golfer in the championship flight that has ever won a Ridgefields Invitational title, but the former Middle Tennessee standout had some company in the top spot after Friday’s opening round.
Armstrong and Matt Bowers are each sitting with a four-shot lead after carding a 68. These two Tri-Cities golfers were the only two competitors to finish in the red. Scotty Hudson, the 2020 tournament runner-up, heads into the weekend in second place after shooting a 72.
The tournament continues on Saturday at Ridgefields Golf & Athletic Club. The full championship flight leaderboard after Friday’s first round is as follows.
Lucas Armstrong 68
Matthew Bowers 68
Scotty Hudson 72
Brandon Mathis 73
Chance Taylor 74
Dustin Davis 75
Joe Brooks 76
Taylor Kilgore 76
Caleb Tipton 76
Matthew Love 78
John Cobick 79
Jacob Owens 79
Tyler Barb 80
Matt Dotson 80
Ethan Lawson 81
Tucker McLain 83
Peter Ambrosetti 88