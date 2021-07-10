Lucas Armstrong, Matthew Bowers tied after Ridgefields opening round

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Lucas Armstrong is the only golfer in the championship flight that has ever won a Ridgefields Invitational title, but the former Middle Tennessee standout had some company in the top spot after Friday’s opening round.

Armstrong and Matt Bowers are each sitting with a four-shot lead after carding a 68. These two Tri-Cities golfers were the only two competitors to finish in the red. Scotty Hudson, the 2020 tournament runner-up, heads into the weekend in second place after shooting a 72.

The tournament continues on Saturday at Ridgefields Golf & Athletic Club. The full championship flight leaderboard after Friday’s first round is as follows.

Lucas Armstrong 68

Matthew Bowers 68

Scotty Hudson 72

Brandon Mathis 73

Chance Taylor 74

Dustin Davis 75

Joe Brooks 76

Taylor Kilgore 76

Caleb Tipton 76

Matthew Love 78

John Cobick 79

Jacob Owens 79

Tyler Barb 80

Matt Dotson 80

Ethan Lawson 81

Tucker McLain 83

Peter Ambrosetti 88