Lucas Armstrong captures the 2021 Ridgefields Invitational

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Lucas Armstrong was the only golfer to ever win the Ridgefields Invitational entering this years tournament and the former Volunteer standout kept it that way by capturing the title Sunday afternoon.

The Middle Tennessee alum was the co-leader with Matt Bowers after the first round. Bowers, a Sullivan South graduate, took the reigns after Saturday with a one-shot lead over Armstrong. The 2018 champion was battling with Bowers and Milligan golfer Brandon Mathis in his trio, but Chance Taylor was also sneaky good.

Armstrong had to fend these three off for the title with Taylor finishing two shots back of the former Falcon, but he already knew it was going to be a battle on Sunday.

“It was really tight the first nine, I was two back heading into number nine and Matt made a seven and I ended up even through nine,” Armstrong said. “Then I gained a couple more on the back nine. It’s good, it’s always good competing in these local tournaments and it’s nice to add another invitational win to my resume.”