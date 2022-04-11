The Las Vegas native is the 44th overall Lady Volunteer picked in the WNBA Draft

NEW YORK CITY (WJHL) – Tennessee women’s basketball forward Rae Burrell became the latest Lady Voly to become a WNBA Draft Pick with the Los Angeles Sparks selecting the VFL with the ninth overall pick Monday night.

The Las Vegas native is the 44th Tennessee women’s basketball player to be taken in the WNBA Draft. Her former teammate Rennia Davis, who was picked No. 9 in 2021, became the first Volunteers to be selected in consecutive drafts since Loree Moore and Tye’sha Fluker in 2005 and 2006.

Burrell is the second Lady Vol ever to be picked ninth overall and the sixth Lady Vols player to be drafted by the Sparks. She follows Daedra Charles (1st Rd., 8th, Elite Draft, 1997), Sidney Spencer (2nd Rd., 25th, 2007), Candace Parker (1st Rd., 1st, 2008), Shannon Bobbitt (2nd, 15th, 2008) and Cierra Burdick (2nd, 14th, 2015).

Burrell made her mark in Knoxville with the forward ranking No. 36 in all-time scoring with 1,131 points.