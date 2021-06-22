Longhorns arms control the Vols as Tennessee’s season comes to a close

The Volunteers were held scoreless in seven out of nine innings during the 8-4 win

OMAHA, Neb. (WJHL) – Despite holding a two-run lead early in the game, Tennessee wasn’t able to build momentum down the back half of its College World Series Showdown against Texas Tuesday afternoon with the Vols dropping 8-4 at TD Ameritrade Park.

The Voluneers jumped on the Longhorns in the second, by scoring two runs, but Texas answered in the bottom half with a three-run homerun from left fielder Eric Kennedy.

Tennessee was able to rebound and tie the game back up with another pair of runs in the fourth, but once against Texas responded with as it plated three more and the Volunteers couldn’t dig themselves out of that hole.

The Knoxville’s squad historic season comes to a close with a 50-18 record, including their first trip to Omaha since 2005.