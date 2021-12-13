Yasser on his way to becoming ETSU ‘fan favorite’

Johnson City, Tenn. (WJHL) – Buccaneer head men’s basketball coach Desmond Oliver told reporters Saturday that Morehead State may be one of the best teams they face in 2021.

The contest got off to a shaky start, as the Eagles led by as many as eleven points in the first half. But, the Bucs buckled down on defense and improved their rebounding in the second half for an 82-75 victory.

One of the many guys that’s helped the squad to a 7-3 start this season is freshman Mohab Yasser.The first-year player from Egypt notched 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals in 19 minutes of work on Saturday.

“Oh man, he’s just tough,” Oliver said. “I mean, listen, on most teams in the SoCon – he’s probably a starter, Rookie of the year caliber guy.”

“He is going to be an absolute stud of a player at ETSU – and a fan-favorite,” Oliver continued. “He’s shooting the ball better, he defends, one of our best rebounders and he’s fearless.”

“My best part of my game – play defense, you know,” Yasser said. “And defensive rebound – those are the best parts of my game. I always like trying to help my team to get better.”

ETSU returns to the floor against North Carolina A&T on Tuesday, December 14. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m.