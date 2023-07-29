Kingsport, TN — Despite the hot temperatures a strong field teed off this morning in the 73rd Ridgefields Invitational in Kingsport…The defending champion is Lucas Armstrong, who now happens to be the course superintendent.

And there is a look at the defending champion teeing off on hole #12, that would lead to this putt for the birdie…Armstrong would sink it and fire a 71 and is 5 strokes off the lead…

He’s tied for 3rd with Blake Adams, but everyone is trying to catch Brandon Worley not seen in this video…Worley fired a sizzling 66 in the hot sun and is in the clubhouse with the 4 stroke lead over Taylor Kilgore also not seen in this video…

Second round gets underway in the morning around 9:30am