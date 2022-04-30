BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dozens of drivers competed in two separate divisions on the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt on Friday night.

Logan Schuchart led every single lap of the NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature race to claim a victory. It was Schuchart’s 31st career victory and his first ever at the World’s Fastest Half Mile.

Aaron Reutzel finished in second place, with Kraig Kisner (3rd), Carson Macedo (4th) and last year’s winner David Gravel (5th) rounded out the top 5.

Just prior to that, Jonathan Davenport took the checkered flag in the 30-lap CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series race.

Davenport held off NASCAR Cup Series driver, Kyle Larson, on the last lap to take home the victory. Larson started the race in 21st and nearly turned in a top-tier finish before crashing on the second turn of his final spin around the track.

Ricky Weiss (2nd), Kyle Bronson (3rd), Scott Bloomquist (4th) and Chris Madden (5th) all turned in good performances on Friday night.

Two more drivers will take home a $25,000 prize on Saturday night, as both Sprint Cars and Late Models will return to the track for hot laps, qualifying, heat races and finally the main feature to finish.

You can see a full schedule of the race activities here.