‘Words Can’t Do It Justice’ as South Greene wins first state title

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WJHL) – The South Greene volleyball went to the state tournament 13-straight times and the Rebels finally snatched a title with a five-set victory over Summertown Friday afternoon.

The Greene County squad chalked up a win in the first set, but the Eagles captured the second and third. South Greene responded by taking the next two, including the fifth by a score of 15-13. Head coach Stephen Gregg was speechless after the win.

“Words can’t do it justice. We’ve been there so many times – we’ve been so close. This group here was so determined to reach this goal and they did it.”

The Rebels were fighting through adversity way before they reached the state championship. South Greene lost to Loretto in the quarterfinals, which dropped them to the losers bracket. So with their backs against the wall, the Rebels rattled off four-straight victories to snatch the hardware.

“He was really telling us just to believe in ourselves, because he believes in us and we just had to believe in ourselves,” junior outside hitter Jordyn Roderick said.

“Our team just has a lot of fight and we did not give up and we just kept on going,” senior setter Sydney Gentry said.

“We just went five sets today gave it our all and to run out on that floor and grab that trophy is the best feeling ever,” senior outside hitter Addison Williams said.