JOHNSON CITY, Tenn: Donning the Make-A-Wish jerseys, the Doughboys would use a four run eighth, as well as the second 4,000+ crowd of the season to a 10-7 win over the Princeton WhistlePigs. The game started off strong for Johnson City, as each of the first three hitters of the game would reach base for the Doughboys.

Hayden Cooper would shut the door on any Princeton comeback, striking out a pair, en route to a 10-7 win. The win moves the Doughboys to 2-1 on the season, and closes out the opening homestand of the season. Johnson City will travel to Greeneville for a doubleheader starting at 6:00 on Saturday.