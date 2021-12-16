Wise Central, Brentwood Academy advance in Ladies Arby’s Holiday Hoops Tournament

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Lady Warriors and Eagles each earned win inside Viking Hall on Thursday night, as the 25th annual Ladies Arby’s Holiday Hoops Tournament tipped-off.

Wise Central led by an impressive 13 points at halftime over Hampton, but the Lady Bulldogs hung tough, cutting the deficit to single-digits a handful of times. Linsey Jenkins led the way for Hampton with 17 points, while Macy Henry chipped in 14.

But, Emmah McAmis’ game-high 28 were enough to lead the Lady Warriors to a 65-55 win.

Wise Central will face Brentwood Academy in the semifinals Friday, after the Lady Eagles topped host Tennessee High, 67-35.

The visitors from Nashville were led from start to finish by Millie Brown, who notched 26 points on the night. The Lady Vikings were paced by 10 points from Anna Kate Kinch and 8 more from Kendall Cross.

The Wise Central-Brentwood Academy semifinal is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday.

The other semifinal will see Morristown West battle West Ridge at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The Lady Wolves opened the day with a 51-33 defeat of Unicoi County, while the Lady Trojans bested Ridgeview, 65-50.