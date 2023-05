Knoxville, TN — Tri-Cities native William Nottingham fired a 1-under par 69 Friday in 2nd round action at the 2023 Visit Knoxville Open.

He eagled #18, his 9th hole of the day to get to get to -5, but bogey’s on #1 and his finishing hole, #9 dropped him back to -3.

That’s still good enough to make the weekend action at Holston Hills with the projected cut line at -2.

Nottingham was among the 8 Monday qualifiers for this event earlier this week.