GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Vaughn Burgess spent a lot of his childhood summers in the Knoxville area like many teens: bored. Until, he and his friends found wiffle ball.

“We started playing wiffle ball in 1972,” he said admiring a Polaroid photo of his buddies. “I just fell in love with the sport.”

“I just told myself, you know, one day if I’m ever an adult and ever in a position to build a wiffle ball field – I’m going to build one that kids will want to play on,” he said.

It didn’t seem possible when the Burgess’ built their home off Hales Chapel Road 25 years ago.

“But I found this location – it was relatively flat and I thought, ‘I can make it work here,'” he recalled. “We had to cut the trees down and grade the field out and level it up – get rid of the stumps. We basically threw the bases down just as soon as we finished.”

Site of The Sandlot field before construction – Courtesy: Vaughn Burgess

The facility has blossomed over the last two decades, with a new feature being added every year.

“It’s evolved is what it has done,” Burgess said. “We added the latticework over the dugouts this year to shade the dugouts for the kids, so they won’t be sitting in the sun during the heat of the day.”

Burgess’ place has added everything from a strike zone to a digital scoreboard, but up until a few years ago, it didn’t have a name.

“It didn’t sound right to say we’re going to be playing wiffle ball in my backyard,” he chuckled. “I needed a name.”

Then one day, it hit him.

“One afternoon, either something I saw or something I read about The Sandlot,” he said. “I said, ‘That’s it, that’s the name!'”

Burgess’ Sandlot even has its own version of Hercules, the dog that lives beyond the outfield fence in the classic film.

“That’s Vincent van Goat,” he said. “He’s our little mascot.”

The Burgess’ goat, Vincent van Goat

At first, it was mostly Burgess’ sons and their friends that used the field, mixing in an occasional church youth group. But, as they grew older and moved away, he searched for a new way to promote the diamond.

“I got in touch with the Fun Fest group and said ‘Hey I got an idea, let’s get some young people involved.'” he said.

And so, the Fun Fest Wiffle Ball Tournament was born, with all but the championship game taking place at The Sandlot.

“I wanted to bring a tournament out here so bad,” he said. “When it happened in 2021, we took the first pitch ball and kept it.”

Since the first Fun Fest competition, Burgess has continued to welcome youth baseball and softball teams, birthday parties – even gender reveal parties – to his slice of wiffle ball paradise.

“I get a lot of joy just from seeing them,” he said. “Just watching the kids play and seeing the parents literally have to drag them off the field in the dark.”

The Fun Fest first pitch ball isn’t the only he’s saved, either. He preserves some of the fields fondest memories and most impressive achievements in a sort of museum down the third-base line.

Burgess highlights a few of the enshrined wiffle balls he has kept over the years

“Just anything that we can recognize, we want to try to keep it,” he explained. “Triple plays, grand slams, first home runs.”

It’s also where he keeps the dozens of thank-you notes he receives from kids and parents alike. They’re all grateful for his hospitality, and willingness to create a place where people can just play ball.

“Love the handmade cards – I really like the handmade cards,” he said perusing his collection. “They really do mean a lot.”

Another Fun Fest Wiffle Ball tournament is set to begin on Friday, July 14 and will run through Tuesday, July 18. For more information about the tournament and the link to register (must be done by Thursday, July 13), click here.