HUNTSVILLE, Tex. (WJHL) – Former Dobyns-Bennett standout and current Middle Tennessee State forward, Courtney Whitson, shot her way into the Blue Raiders’ record books over the weekend.

Whitson tallied 14 points in an 87-55 Conference USA victory over Sam Houston State on Saturday, in which she drained four triples. Her three-point make at the start of the third quarter was the 260th of her career – a new MTSU record.

She passes Oak Ridge native Kortni Jones (2009-13) to set the new mark.

Whitson is averaging 9.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest in her graduate year in Murfreesboro.

MTSU (12-4, 2-0 C-USA) continue conference play on Thursday against UTEP.