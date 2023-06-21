Elizabethton, TN — Appalachian league tonight and those burgers look good…The River Riders facing the Whistle Pigs and after a one hour delay because of rain Princeton struck first Jesse Robinson Jr. doubles (3) on a line drive to left field, Mike Koszewski would come home to score. 1-0 Pigs

Then later Cam Careswell flies out to rightfield Robinson Jr. scores following a throwing error by right fielder Hayden Moore. 2-0 Princeton. River Riders would get one of those back in the bottom half Trey Fenderson singles on a line drive to centerfield Keaton Cottam races home for the score. It was 2-1.

Whistle Pigs are leading 11-7 in the 8th