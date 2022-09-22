BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) _ J.T. Daniels threw for 203 yards and a touchdown to lead West Virginia to a 33-10 win over Virginia Tech. CJ Donaldson rushed for 106 yards and West Virginia (2-2) got a strong performance from its defense to win its second straight game after losing the first two. The Mountaineers, who beat Virginia Tech for the second consecutive season, scored on five straight possessions spanning the first and second half. Daniels’ 24-yard touchdown pass to Sam James with 11 seconds left in the first half gave the Mountaineers a 13-7 lead, and they never trailed again.