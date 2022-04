JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Buffaloes scored a pair of second half goals to complete a 2-1 comeback victory over University High on Tuesday night.

Dani Cicero scored off a corner kick from Blair Shelton early on in the second half to level the match, 1-1. Then, with about 18 minutes left in the match, Shelton rocketed a ball to the top corner, scoring the eventual game-winning goal.