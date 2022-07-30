JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Holiday Inn Johnson City was transformed on Saturday night into a professional boxing spectacle, as fans filed in to watch six bouts as part of Strikefest 9.

The evening featured combat rookies and veterans, alike. Hampton, Tennessee’s own Jacob Smith earned his first-ever combat victory over Tommy Rose in a three-round kickboxing match to start things off.

Elizabethton’s Billy Combs also took to the ring for his second professional fight. However, his opponent, Cleveland Billingsly took the heavyweight matchup via technical knockout in the second round.

The Co-Main Event featured undefeated, hometown favorite, Blayton Watson and 30-fight veteran, Javier Frazier. Blayton scored a few early knockdowns, but Frazier was able to last a full six rounds. The Johnson City boxer took the fight in a unanimous decision, much to the delight of the fans.

In the Main Event, another Johnson City brawler, Dustin Long, fought Daniele Benedetto for the USBF Cruiserweight title. The decision came down to the judges, who awarded Benedetto with a 77-75 victory.