Wasps sting Buffaloes in first contest of 2022

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite a hot start from Milligan on their home court, visiting Emory & Henry handed their hosts a non-conference loss on Sunday evening, 73-69.

Both squads shot better than 40 percent from the field, but the difference came in the turnover margin. E&H turned the ball over eleven times, while the Buffaloes coughed it up 19 times, leading to 34 Wasp points.

Emma Santoro poured in a game-high 22 points in the win, while Amaya Lee (12) and Taylor Owens (10) also finished in double figures.

Milligan was paced by Jaycie Jenkins’ 17 points, as Halie Padgett turned in a near double-double effort iwth 15 points and nine rebounds.

Emory & Henry improves to 5-7 on the season and will travel to North Greenville on Tuesday evening.

Milligan drops its first home game all season long and falls to 8-6 on the year. The Buffaloes will return to Appalachian Athletic Conference play on Saturday when they travel to Brenau.