Wasps sting Bridgewater College for second-straight victory

EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – Emory & Henry used strong performances from running back Devontae Jordan and the defense to dominate the Eagles, 38-17.

Bridgewater opened the scoring on Saturday afternoon with a Viante Tucker 13-yard carry.

The Wasps responded with four touchdowns in their next six drives to open up a 28-7 advantage. The Eagles scored the final ten points of the half to cut the deficit to 28-17, but would not find the endzone again for the rest of the contest.

Emory & Henry’s Devontae Jordan carried the ball a staggering 38 times for 219 yards and three scores. Quarterback Kyle Short added 237 total yards and a pair of touchdowns to the offensive effort.

The Wasps defense pitched a second-half shutout, tallying seven tackles for loss and a pair of interceptions on the afternoon.

Bridgewater signal caller Matt Lawton threw for 108 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Viante Tucker scored both a rushing and receiving touchdown for the visitors.

Up next for Emory & Henry (3-1) is a bye week, followed by a trip to Randolph-Macon on Saturday, October 9. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.