Wasps roll Ferrum in Crooked Road Classic

EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – Emory & Henry poured on the points against rival Ferrum on Saturday afternoon, claiming the Crooked Road Classic, 41-23.

Wasps quarterback Kyle Short completed 16-of-32 passes for 235 yards and three scores, although the Panthers did force him into two interceptions.

Devontae Jordan was, once again, a dominating force on the ground. The senior carried the ball 36 times for 182 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Jordan broke a total of nine school records this season, including most points (156), rushing yards (1,853) and touchdowns (26) in a season.

The Wasps finish the regular season with a record of 6-4.