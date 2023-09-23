(WJHL) – Both Emory & Henry and UVA Wise played host to conference opponents on Saturday – both falling short.

The Wasps were out-scored by Wingate early, falling behind 24-3 in the first half. The Bulldogs needed just one score in the second half, as they held on for a 31-10 win.

Charles Mutter III started at quarterback for the home squad, completing 8-of-13 passes for 54 yards. But, Kyle Short finished out the game under center and struggled, notching 54 passing yards and three interceptions.

J’Quan Anderson carried the offensive load with ten rushing attempts for 61 yards and a score.

Trace Butcher knocked through his only field goal attempt (37 yds) in defeat.

The Wasps (2-2) will hit the road once again for a meeting with Catawba, next Saturday at 6 p.m.

It was a similar script in Wise, as the Highland Cavs got blitzed by Limestone early, as the visitors earned a 38-17 victory.

The home team found decent success on the ground, led by Greeneville product Jaevon Gillespie, who toted the ball 17 times for 75 yards. Zavier Lomax and quarterback Jake Corkren each added a rushing touchdown.

Corkren was 18-of-39 passing, wracking up 139 yards while tossing two interceptions.

Limestone’s Tre Stewart led the Saints on the ground with 14 rushes for 104 yards and two scores.

UVA Wise (1-3) will turn its search for a SAC victory to Lenoir-Rhyne. Kickoff next Saturday is set for 6 p.m.