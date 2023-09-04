Winston-Salem, NC — Former ETSU and current Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes says his wife is regaining movement on her left side following a stroke last month and that he plans to continue with his coaching duties entering preseason practices.

Johnetta Forbes suffered the stroke Aug. 8. She is receiving treatment at the Shepherd Center, which is a neuro-rehabilitation facility in Atlanta.

Steve Forbes said Monday she didn’t suffer memory damage. He also says she’s making incremental progress and is determined to walk when she is scheduled to leave the facility on Sept. 22.

Forbes plans to split his time between Atlanta and the Winston-Salem campus for preseason workouts.