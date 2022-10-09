BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hundreds of racers helped the historic motocross venue come alive over the weekend, as riders competed for the 6th annual Cady Gragg Memorial trophy.

Matthew Burkeen of Cary, North Carolina took home the hardware this fall, as well as a purse of more than $31,000. Bluff City native and former national champion, Michael Brown, placed seventh.

Among the dozens of classifications and events, the course hosted a pair of pro events on Sunday.

Justin Rodbell of Prince Frederic, Maryland was the winner of the 450 Pro race, while Brandon Scharer of Gardena, California took the checkered flag in the 250 Pro race.