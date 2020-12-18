Vols Trey Smith discusses final season at Tennessee

Knoxville, TN — Tennessee concludes its 2020 regular season on Saturday at Neyland Stadium against no. 5 Texas A & M with a noon kickoff. Volunteers will say goodbye to a number of seniors including offensive lineman Trey Smith who’s a lock to be chosen in the NFL draft.

Smith, pulled a Peyton Manning moment last season when he announced he would not leave early for the NFL and instead come back for senior season at the University of Tennessee.

The 6-foot-6, 330-pound senior has played in 41 games for the Vols, as a freshman, he started 12 games and became the first Vol true freshman to start at left tackle in over 30 years. Smith who has had to overcome a blood clout disorder reflected on his career at Tennessee while meeting the media this week.

“It hasn’t always been perfect, but at the end of the day, I love this university. I love this program. I’ve tried to fight every day for it, tried to be the best person I can be for it and trying to be the best player I can be for it. It’s not always an easy situation, but it’s something that I’m willing to fight for every day and I have fought for it every day. Going forward, we have to keep fighting to make this place better, says Smith.”