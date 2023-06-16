BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For a second-straight summer, former Sullivan East standout and current Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Dayne Davis will be back home to host a football camp.

On Saturday, June 24, Davis and some of his Big Orange teammates will provide area kids with fun and instruction at Sullivan East High School. Among those attending will be current Vols Jabari Small, Squirrel White and Nico Iamaleava, among others.

“It’s really fulfilling,” Davis told News Channel 11 on Friday. “It speaks volumes to the connection we’ve made – not only with the guys coming up here for camp, but also the connection we’ve made as a team.”

Former UT running back Jabari Davis will also be in attendance.

Campers ages kindergarten through 12th grade will have the chance to work agility and skill drills with some of the Vols, while also grabbing an autograph from some of their favorite players. It’s time spent with teammates and his hometown community that Davis has come to cherish a great deal.

“It’s a great opportunity to be able to come back to Bluff City this year and put this thing on again for the kids in the community,” he said.” And hopefully they’ll take advantage of the opportunity not only to come out and see some of the guys, some of their favorite players that they might not always get to see every day. “I know being a kid in the Tri-Cities it would have been a great, great time to get to do that as a young kid.”

“So, being able to provide that to them, and not only that, be able to teach them something that I know that I’ve gained from being in Knoxville and playing for the Vols.”

Tickets for the camp are still on sale. More information about the event can be found here.